The Only Hurricane Sandy Map You Need, Built By Google

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, has built an interactive, information-rich map about Hurricane Sandy.



It projects the storm’s path, current rain levels, and traffic conditions.

It shows where you can find hospitals and shelters. It links to live webcam feeds and public alerts.

There’s a second New York City map for Sandy, too. It shows flood zone warnings, hospitals, and live alert feeds from authorities.

Here’s what the main map looks like:

And here’s the NYC map:

