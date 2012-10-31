New York And New Jersey Wake Up To Catastrophic Damage

Photo: Chris Heller

The Northeast is beginning to pick up the pieces of Hurricane Sandy, which raced through the area on Monday night, causing millions of customers to lose power, historic flooding and fires.As of Tuesday afternoon, Sandy killed 33 in the US and left over 8 million without power.



New York and New Jersey took the brunt of the damage.

New Yorkers face 3-4 days without full power and 4-5 days without subways, according to Mayor Michael Bloomberg. LaGuardia Airport is extremely damaged and will remain closed at least another day, while JFK may open tomorrow. 80 homes were destroyed by fire in Breezy Point, Queens. Central Park is a mess; Stuyvesant Town is a mess. A construction crane collapsed from a Midtown building, and the front fell off a building in Chelsea. And there’s crazy flooding.

Really, you’ve got to check out pictures of New York >

New Jersey suffered “unthinkable” damage, according to Governor Chris Christie, who was furious at people who ignored his hurricane warnings, including the mayor of Atlantic City.

As of Tuesday morning, much of the water has receded, but there are risks of further high tides to come today, and the ongoing damage is going to be enormous.

Click here for ongoing Hurricane Sandy coverage >

Click here for pictures of storm damage from Jamaica to Canada >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.