Watch Hurricane Sandy LIVE From Space Right Now

Hurricane Sandy is threatening to strike the eastern U.S. early next week.



The Category 1 hurricane ransacked the Bahamas early Friday morning. It’s currently located about 460 miles south of Charleston, S.C., and making its way north.

You can watch the storm live from the International Space Station at 1:41 p.m. EDT. It will be live for 10 minutes:



Live stream by Ustream

