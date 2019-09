The National Weather Service Has An Amazing Description Of Hurricane Sandy

The National Weather Service has some gorgeous writing to characterise Hurricane Sandy, which it is nicknaming Frankenstorm, due to its dangerous weather mix (hurricane + snow) and expected landfall on Halloween.



DESPITE A MODEST CLUSTER OF OUTLYING DETERMINISTIC SOLUTIONS AND

ENSEMBLE MEMBERS FROM THE VARIOUS modelling centres, THE LION’S

SHARE OF GUIDANCE INDICATES THAT THE CIRCULATION ASSOCIATED WITH

HURRICANE SANDY WILL PASS CLOSE ENOUGH TO THE AMPLIFYING POLAR

TROUGH OVER THE EASTERN UNITED STATES TO BECOME INCORPORATED INTO

A HYBRID VORTEX OVER THE MID ATLANTIC AND NORTHEAST NEXT TUESDAY.

THE HIGH DEGREE OF BLOCKING FROM EASTERN NORTH AMERICA ACROSS THE

ENTIRE ATLANTIC BASIN IS EXPECTED TO ALLOW THIS UNUSUAL MERGER TO

TAKE PLACE, AND ONCE THE COMBINED GYRE materialises, IT SHOULD

SETTLE BACK TOWARD THE INTERIOR NORTHEAST THROUGH HALLOWEEN,

INVITING PERHAPS A GHOULISH NICKNAME FOR THE CYCLONE ALONG THE

LINES OF “FRANKENSTORM”, AN ALLUSION TO MARY SHELLEY’S GOTHIC

CREATURE OF SYNTHESIZED ELEMENTS.

AS IS OFTEN THE CASE, WHEN ONE PART OF THE NATION IS EXPERIENCING

A VERY ENERGETIC ATMOSPHERE DISTURBANCE, THE REMAINDER IS

RELATIVELY CALM. THIS EVENT SHOULD NOT PROVE THE EXCEPTION, WITH A

FAIRLY BENIGN FEED OF PACIFIC AIR INTO MOST OF THE WESTERN AND

CENTRAL STATES. THE FAR WEST, PARTICULAR NORTH OF CALIFORNIA, WILL

HAVE ENOUGH SUSTAINED ONSHORE FLOW TO KEEP THE PERIOD WET AND

UNSETTLED.

(via @rebeccagberg)

