The Hurricane Hasn't Even 'Hit' Yet, And The Flooding Already Looks Like This

We’re still several hours before Hurricane Sandy makes landfall, and the pictures of flooding from New York and New Jersey are quite ominous.
Here are some images.
Just south of Long Beach Island, New Jersey:
Photo: Jenn Perry Katsikis
Atlantic City:
Photo: Ted Greenberg
Atlantic City:
Photo: Hoebama, Instagram
The FDr drive in New York, via Mike Ryan:
Photo: Mike Ryan
Red Hook, Brooklyn
Photo: Nick Cope on twitter.com
Red Hook, Brooklyn:
Photo: Dustintodd, Instagram
Battery Park, Manhattan:
Photo: @newyorkist, Twitter
Ocean City, New Jersey. Says Kathy Orr of CBS: “Officials in Ocean City, NJ “the ocean has met the bay, we have never seen anything like this”.
Photo: Kathy Orr, CBS
JFK Airport:
Photo: Governor Cuomo
Bay Head New Jersey, by Ken Shane:
Photo: Ken Shane
Rockaway, Queens
Photo: Andrew Cuomo
Hoboken
Photo: Piers Morgan
This is just a touch of what we’ve seen and again, and as Mayor Bloomberg has reiterated, the worst is yet to come >
