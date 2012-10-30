Several Inches Of Flooding Already On Battery Park Boardwalk In Manhattan

Joe Weisenthal

Great shot here form from Stacey Sager of ABC 7.

She tweeted: “In the thick of it in Battery Park. Several inches of water on boardwalk.”

The park is on the Southwest coast of Manhattan.

A much higher tide is expected tonight.

Battery Park hurricane sandy

Photo: Stacey Sager ABC 7

UPDATE: An hour later, the water is even more dramatic.

@newyorkist has posted this picture of the same area:

battery park sandy

Photo: @newyorkist, Twitter

