Several Inches Of Flooding Already On Battery Park Boardwalk In Manhattan

Great shot here form from Stacey Sager of ABC 7.



She tweeted: “In the thick of it in Battery Park. Several inches of water on boardwalk.”

The park is on the Southwest coast of Manhattan.

A much higher tide is expected tonight.

Photo: Stacey Sager ABC 7

UPDATE: An hour later, the water is even more dramatic.

@newyorkist has posted this picture of the same area:

Photo: @newyorkist, Twitter

