Several Inches Of Flooding Already On Battery Park Boardwalk In Manhattan

Great shot here form from Stacey Sager of ABC 7.
She tweeted: “In the thick of it in Battery Park. Several inches of water on boardwalk.”
The park is on the Southwest coast of Manhattan.
A much higher tide is expected tonight.
Photo: Stacey Sager ABC 7
UPDATE: An hour later, the water is even more dramatic.
@newyorkist has posted this picture of the same area:
Photo: @newyorkist, Twitter
