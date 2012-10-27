Horrifying Pictures Show The Huge Damage Hurricane Sandy Has Already Created

Resident Antonio Garces tries to recover his belongings from his house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Aguacate, Cuba, Thursday Oct. 25, 2012. Hurricane Sandy blasted across eastern Cuba on Thursday as a potent Category 2 storm and headed for the Bahamas after causing at least two deaths in the Caribbean. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)
Photo: AP
Hurricane Sandy is causing quite a stir in the Northeast, with reports that the “snowicane” could turn into a “Frankenstorm” and savage major metropolitan areas.The storm has already caused havoc in the Caribbean, killing at least 11 people in Cuba and 25 in Haiti and destroying countless buildings and homes.
A woman cries out in front of her flooded house caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Sandy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Residents wade through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Sandy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Damaged houses are seen on the shore of a river after heavy rains brought by Hurricane Sandy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Residents look out on a street that was flooded by heavy rains from Hurricane Sandy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A man tries to recover his belongings from his house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.
A man rides his bicycle under the arc made by a tree knocked down by Hurricane Sandy in Gibara, Cuba.
Resident Antonio Garces tries to recover his belongings from his house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Aguacate, Cuba.
A woman stands at the entrance of her house in front of a fallen palm tree after the passing of Hurricane Sandy in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.
A resident drains mud from a flooded house after heavy rains brought by Hurricane Sandy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
A resident holds a metal sheet on the roof of a damaged house after heavy rains brought by Hurricane Sandy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
