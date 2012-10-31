Hurricane Sandy Death Toll Climbs To 38

Photo: NBC 4

As the worst of superstorm Sandy passes, we’re beginning to get a tally on deaths.Currently, 38 fatalities have been reported, according to The Associated Press.



New York reported the most deaths at 17 while Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut reported 5, 4, and 3 respectively.

Maryland and Virginia each reported two while West Virginia and North Carolina each reported one. One death was also reported off the coast of North Carolina.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the fatalities:

In New York City alone, 10 people died as a result of the storm. Of the deceased both the city and New York State are man who died when a tree fell on him, a woman who was electrocuted when stepped into a puddle, a teenage girl on Staten Island, and others, according to the New York Post.

Pennsylvania TV station WJACTV tweeted this morning that three deaths were reported in the eastern part of the state.

In New Jersey, a man and a woman died when a tree fell on their pickup truck and a 77-year-old man was also killed when a tree hit his home, The Associated Press reported.

A woman died in West Virginia in a car accident caused by Sandy, according to CNN.

One person died in Maryland and North Carolina and two have died in Connecticut as well, according to USA Today.

Hurricane Sandy also sunk the HMS Bounty. Fourteen members of the 16-member crew were found alive. A female crew member was found dead and one is still missing.

We’ll update you as we learn more. Recovery efforts are in effect up and down the East Coast.

