Latest move by New York to batten down the hatches.



Governor Cuomo announces 2 PM ET closure of Brooklyn Battery and Holland Tunnels due to their being flood prone.

At his press conference, the Governor announced that the levels are already at Irene levels.

And remember, there are going to be worse high tides this evening.

