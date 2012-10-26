FRANKENSTORM: The Mother Of All Snowicanes Is Barreling Toward New York City

Photo: The Weather Channel

Hurricane Sandy spent the last few days wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, causing at least two deaths. Now a “potent” category 2 storm, people are beginning to worry about the effect the storm could have on the U.S.



Writing today in the WSJ, resident weather expert Eric Holthaus is pointing toward a worrying scenario for the North-East: The hurricane could blend with a snowstorm to create havoc before Halloween, becoming a “snor’eastercane.” Holthaus believes the odds of the storm hitting NYC are 2 in 3.

AccuWeather Alex Sosnowski also warns an inland storm could result in “coastal flooding, flooding rainfall, high winds, downed trees, power outages, travel mayhem and even Appalachian snow” from Boston to DC (including New York City).

Some even say the financial impact of this “mega-storm” worse than the Perfect Storm, the deadly storm immortalised by a George Clooney movie. The Weather Channel’s meteorologist Jim Cantore is completely freaking out about the storm on Twitter.

The unique nature of the storm is its scariest aspect. From the National Weather Service (emphasis ours):

THE HIGH DEGREE OF BLOCKING FROM EASTERN NORTH AMERICA ACROSS THE ENTIRE ATLANTIC BASIN IS EXPECTED TO ALLOW THIS UNUSUAL MERGER TO TAKE PLACE, AND ONCE THE COMBINED GYRE materialises, IT SHOULD SETTLE BACK TOWARD THE INTERIOR NORTHEAST THROUGH HALLOWEEN, INVITING PERHAPS A GHOULISH NICKNAME FOR THE CYCLONE ALONG THE LINES OF “FRANKENSTORM”, AN ALLUSION TO MARY SHELLEY’S GOTHIC CREATURE OF SYNTHESIZED ELEMENTS.

Mayor Bloomberg has warned New Yorkers to be prepared for an evacuation.

Here’s a picture of the storm from October 23, when it was still classified as a tropical storm:

Photo: NASA

Here’s the current path of Sandy from the National Weather Service:

Photo: National Weather Service

