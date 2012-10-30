CON EDISON: None Of Our Workers Are Trapped Right Now

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

UPDATE:Con Ed says none of its employees are trapped right now, and that the Reuters report is erroneous.



PREVIOUSLY:

A rescue worker tells Reuters that there are 19 workers trapped within a ConEd power station on the east side of Manhattan because of rising floodwaters from Sandy’s storm surge.

Also, the worker says that there was an explosion inside the station.

Suzannah B. Troy reports that the FDNY is on scene at a ConEd plant at FDR Dr. and 14th St. to removed trapped workers.

