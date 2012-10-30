Celebrities Tweet Photos And Caution About Hurricane Sandy

With Hurricane Sandy well on her way and Hollywood production in NYC at a standstill, celebrities are sending out well wishes for safety, photos of the storm, and letting us know where we can find info on storm news.
Here’s what those from Katie Couric to Lindsay Lohan are saying about Frankenstorm around the Twitter-sphere.
One of the most helpful news bits for anyone seeking Sandy coverage:
Katie Couric: Both @NYTimes & @WSJ suspending paywalls today so u can check their sites for #Sandy updates even if u don’t have dig subscription. #nice!
Many sent their thoughts and prayers for safety:
Zachary Quinto: “sending thoughts of safety to the entire east coast in the path of hurricane sandy.”
Pam Anderson: “EAST COAST: As Frankenstorm approaches, remember to care for your animal companions”
Photo: @PamDAnderson / Twitter
Rob Lowe: “Flying home from east coast and #Sandy. Wish I could bring all in harms way with me. #StaySafe”
Melissa Joan Hart: I have at least 2 family members in evacuation zones that haven’t left and 2 more in the centre of Sandy. Praying they stay safe!
Whoopi Goldberg: “Here’s hoping we all make it thru the storm better people, friends, mothers fathers sisters & brothers& greatfull for days the days we have.”
Kendra Wilkinson: “Good morning everyone. Hope everyone on the east coast is ok and safe.”
Extra’s Maria Menounos braved the storm:
Others tweeted about their storm preparation and overall impressions:
Joy Behar: “Everything is cancelled. I’m in my pajamas cooking. I already made meatloaf and baked rigatoni. Stay safe & stay dry. #Sandy”
Jerry Seinfeld: Mayor Bloomberg going with zip up neck sweater to fight Sandy. Shows preparedness. Windy: zip it up Storm over: back down
Piers Morgan: Can we anchors just agree that all TV reporters covering #Sandy should ‘stay safe’ and stop using that phrase ad nauseam?
Photo: @piersmorgan / Twitter
Rob Lowe: “Oh Sandy, this boardwalk life for me is through.” @springsteen
Despite mass shutdown of transportation in NYC and NJ, Broadway, and movie theatres, not everyone’s stopping production:
Jimmy Fallon: East coasters stay safe – watch the news and look for updates. #Sandy We will be doing a new show tomorrow night no matter what. #LateNight
Howard Stern: Yes, the show must go on. We are planning on doing a radio show tomorrow.
The Jersey Shore Cast:
JWoww (@JENNIWOWW): “Jersey stay strong we got this. play in the puddles afterwards like we did as kids.”
Snooki (@snooki): “Lorenzo’s first storm! Holding him tight.”
Michael Sorrentino (@ItsTheSituation): “Everyone stay safe during the storm!!!”
Photo: @ItsTheSituation / Twitter
Vinny Guadagnino: “Thoughts and prayers to my second home and fam in Seaside NJ .”
Lindsay Lohan didn’t seem to get all the hullabaloo:
“WHY is everyone in SUCH a panic about hurricane (i’m calling it Sally)..? Stop projecting negativity! Think positive and prey for peace.”
Photo: @lindsaylohan / Twitter
