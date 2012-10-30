Celebrities Tweet Photos And Caution About Hurricane Sandy

With Hurricane Sandy well on her way and Hollywood production in NYC at a standstill, celebrities are sending out well wishes for safety, photos of the storm, and letting us know where we can find info on storm news.



Here’s what those from Katie Couric to Lindsay Lohan are saying about Frankenstorm around the Twitter-sphere.

One of the most helpful news bits for anyone seeking Sandy coverage:

Katie Couric: Both @NYTimes & @WSJ suspending paywalls today so u can check their sites for #Sandy updates even if u don’t have dig subscription. #nice!

Many sent their thoughts and prayers for safety:

Zachary Quinto: “sending thoughts of safety to the entire east coast in the path of hurricane sandy.”

Pam Anderson: “EAST COAST: As Frankenstorm approaches, remember to care for your animal companions”

Photo: @PamDAnderson / Twitter

Rob Lowe: “Flying home from east coast and #Sandy. Wish I could bring all in harms way with me. #StaySafe”

Melissa Joan Hart: I have at least 2 family members in evacuation zones that haven’t left and 2 more in the centre of Sandy. Praying they stay safe!

Whoopi Goldberg: “Here’s hoping we all make it thru the storm better people, friends, mothers fathers sisters & brothers& greatfull for days the days we have.”