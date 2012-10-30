FDNY CAPTAIN: Brooklyn Is 'Alive' With 'Numerous Fires'

Kim Bhasin

Hunter Walker, a senior editor at the New York Observer, spoke with an FDNY captain at the scene of a fire in Brooklyn.

The captain told him the the borough is “alive.”

The tweet:

hunter walker tweet fdny

Photo: @hunterw

And from PandoDaily’s Adam Penenberg in Brooklyn Heights:

penenberg tweet fire

Photo: @Penenberg

 The feed from @FDNY is reporting many fires across the city, but they’ve been listed as “UNDER CONTROL,” which is a great sign. 

