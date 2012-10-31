GIGANTIC FIRE DESTROYS 80 HOMES IN QUEENS [PHOTOS]

Photo: ABC News

At least one firefighter and two civilians have been injured in a gigantic fire in the Breezy Point neighbourhood of Queens.Officials are estimating anywhere from 80 to 100 houses have also been destroyed by the blaze, according to The Associated Press.



The injuries are only minor and reports speculate the inferno was caused by a gas line, according to The Guardian Express Newspaper.

Breezy Point is a low-lying neighbourhood at the end of the Rockaway peninsula.

Population of the area is about 12,000.

The was under control at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Mayor Michael Boomerg — 12 hours after it was first reported.

The fire was so thick you couldn’t see through it. It was wall-to-wall flames.

These pictures from the AP show just how catastrophic this fire was:

The fire began around 11 p.m. and quickly became “an out-of-control six-alarm blaze,” the New York Daily Newsreported at the time.

According to NBC 4, 200 firefighters remained on the scene as late as 6 a.m. battling the fire which started at 11 PM ET. The scene was located in a flooded Zone A area, according to NBC 4.

The blaze is reportedly contained now according to the AP but crews are still battling pockets of fire.

Eileen Blair and Keith Klein look on at the damage caused by the inferno.

Here’s video:



Watch YouTube user medicvideo’s video of the 6-alarm blaze:

