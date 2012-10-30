Safety Director: ATLANTIC CITY UNDER WATER

In Atlantic City, New Jersey, there’s major flooding and a stark warning from city officials:
A picture form Instagram user “hoebama” would seem to corroborate that:
“Damn the boardwalk gone uptown.”
Photo: Hoebama, Instagram
Ted Greenberg of NBC in New Jersey tweeted this stark ground-level image.
Photo: Ted Greenberg
These images are similar to pictures of low-lying areas in Brooklyn and Manhattan that we’ve seen.
And remember the high tide and the storm don’t really “hit” for several hours.
