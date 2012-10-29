Eerie Photos Show Huge New York Transportation Hubs Abandoned Due To Hurricane Sandy

The MTA has posted several pictures to Flickr showing subway stations and Grand Central totally abandoned ahead of Hurricane Sandy.



The New York City Subway system suspended service starting at 7 p.m. on October 28, 2012, in advance of Hurricane Sandy. This photo shows Times Square, normally the busiest station in the system. The previous systemwide suspension of service took place in August 2011 for Tropical Storm Irene.

Grand Central Terminal closed early on October 28, 2012 in advance of Hurricane Sandy. This photo shows the largely empty Terminal after the last trains had departed. Metro-North Railroad took the opportunity to scrub the floors of the lower level dining concourse.

The last train to leave Grand Central Terminal on October 28, 2012, left from Track 18 at 7:10 p.m. It was a Stamford local.

Penn Station was closed on October 28, 2012 as Hurricane Sandy approached New York.

Sandbags are piled in front of the entrance to 2 Broadway, the headquarters for MTA New York City Transit, MTA Bridges and Tunnels and MTA Capital Construction.

