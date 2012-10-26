Mayor Bloomberg Tells NYC Residents: 'Be Prepared To Evacuate'

Photo: National Weather Service

Hurricane Sandy is currently pounding the Caribbean as a category 2 storm.The 105-mph storm is expected to move up the East Coast bringing heavy rainfall, high winds and coastal flooding late this weekend and into early next week, according to the National Hurricane centre.



There are many different scenarios for the storm, but several models show Hurricane Sandy on track to hit major metro areas including Washington D.C., New York City and Boston.

The MTA says it already has a plan for where to store buses and deal with trains in the event of flooding, the New York Post’s Jennifer Fermino reports. They have not made plans to shutter the transit system.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg advised New York City residents in flood-prone areas to “be prepared to evacuate” in a meeting with the Office of Emergency Management today, WNYC reports.

Last year, the MTA shut down the entire subway system in advance of Hurricane Irene.

