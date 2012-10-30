Nearly 11,000 Flights Have Been Cancelled As Sandy Rages

Photo: fredr3rd at statigr.am

The number of flights cancelled as Hurricane Sandy bears down on the East Coast has reached 10,886, according to FlightAware.com.The numbers represent flights within, into, and out of the United States, for Sunday, today, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and are not necessarily connected to the storm.



The grand total could go as high as 14,000, according to USA Today.

Repercussions are certain to last long after the hurricane has passed, as cancelled flights are rescheduled.

