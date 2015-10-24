Hurricane Patricia is coming for Mexico

A category 5 hurricane is about to slam into Mexico, NOAA reported on Friday.
With 200-mph winds, Hurricane Patricia is considered the strongest Eastern North Pacific hurricane on record.
Here’s what the storm looked like as of October 22:
As of 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Patricia was headed north toward southwest Mexico, where it’s expected to make landfall as a category 5 storm, the strongest category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
A hurricane warning is currently in effect from San Blas to El Roblito in Nayarit, Mexico.
The NOAA says the storm could bring “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides” as well as deadly rip current and surf conditions.
We’ll keep you posted as the storm develops throughout the day.
