Hurricane Nicholas weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in Texas, unleashing heavy rain and leaving more than 200,000 people without power

A visualization of Hurricane Nicholas as seen at around 3 a.m. ET on September 14, 2021. The colors represent brightness temperature, a measure of atmospheric intensity. Tropical Tidbits

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in southeast Texas early Tuesday morning.

It then weakened into a tropical storm.

Over 200,000 people have no power, and the NHC warned of “life-threatening flash floods.”

Hurricane Nicholas made landfall in southeast Texas on Tuesday morning, where its strong winds left more than 200,000 people without power, before weakening to a tropical storm.

It made landfall as a hurricane around 12:30 a.m. CDT (1:30 a.m. ET) at the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, around 10 miles (16km) west-southwest of Sargent Beach, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC warned that it was bringing “heavy rain” and “strong winds.”

Its winds then weakened to 70 mph, making it a tropical storm.

The NHC warned in its 5 a.m. ET advisory that “Nicholas could cause life-threatening flash floods across the deep south during the next couple of days.”

More than 200,000 people were without power in Texas as of Tuesday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.