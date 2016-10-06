Hurricane Matthew is a terrifying, grinning skull

NASA Earth Science Office Hurricane Matthew is sinister enough without the creepy satellite pictures.

On Tuesday morning, Hurricane Matthew was making its way over western Haiti when senior meteorologist Stu Ostro saw something in the satellite images which was almost as scary as the storm itself.

He noticed a face appearing within the tropical cyclone. It looks a bit like the creepy, grinning profile of a skull.

Even without the spooky visuals, Hurricane Matthew is pretty scary on its own. It’s the first tropical storm to reach Category 5 since 2007, with sustained wind of 130 mph. It’s also caused torrents of rain in Jamaica.

WINK Morning meteorologist Matt Devitt also spotted the image while trying to do his weathercast.

Hurricane Matthew left Haiti, leaving it in total disaster. At least five people have died there as a result of the storm, a bridge was destroyed, and phone communication was completely cut off from the areas it hit.

The storm reached Cuba on Tuesday, with some areas being invaded with massive 24-foot waves. Dozens of homes were destroyed in Cuba’s most eastern city Baracoa.

Extreme damage from storm surge and category 4 force winds in Baracoa, Cuba. #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/E4BnfJQDL3

— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 5, 2016

The storm has calmed slightly since then, being reduced to a Category 3, but it is set to reach Florida by Thursday evening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.