A sheriff's department in the path of Hurricane Laura told residents that if they don't evacuate the best they can do is ID them after they die

Twitter/NOAA Satellites Satellite footage of the landfall of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana at 1 a.m. CT on Thursday.

A sheriff’s department in Louisiana said people who don’t evacuate over Hurricane Laura should keep details on them that could identify their bodies if they die.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the storm is so dangerous that “rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after storm and surge has passed.”

It told people that can’t be rescued to “write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a ziplock bag in your pocket.”

Hurricane Laura, which has killed 23 people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, hit Louisiana early Thursday.

A Louisiana sheriff’s department in the path of Hurricane Laura told residents that if they don’t evacuate from the hurricane’s path they should keep identifying details on their body in case they die.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday that certain areas were under a mandatory evacuation order.

It warned people who are staying behind that it will be too unsafe to start any rescue efforts immediately.

“Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after storm and surge has passed and it is safe to do so.”

“Please evacuate and if you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a ziplock bag in your pocket.”

It added: “Praying that it does not come to this!”

“Expecting the worse but praying for the best. Be Safe and God Bless!!”

Hurricane Laura made landfall over southwestern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm at 1 a.m. CT on Thursday.

National Hurricane Centre An image from the National Hurricane Centre showing Hurricane Laura making landfall on the US Gulf Coast.

It later weakened to a Category 3 storm, with 120mph winds and the National Hurricane Centre warning of “unsurvivable” storm surge and “extreme” winds, as well as heavy rain, flash flooding, and tornadoes.

Meteorologist Reed Timmer shared footage of damaged buildings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, due to the high winds:

NEW: buildings completely gutted, glass falling everywhere in downtown Lake Charles, LA in the eye of #HurricaneLaura @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/o1nkGLgUiB — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 27, 2020

You can follow updates on the storm’s path and warnings here.

This the the National Hurricane Centre’s prediction for the storm’s path as of early Thursday.

National Hurricane Centre The predicted path of Hurricane Laura as of 4 a.m. CT on Thursday.

