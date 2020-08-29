Stark before-and-after images taken from space reveal Hurricane Laura's damage in Louisiana

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana on Thursday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph.

That makes it the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana since 1856, according to an analysis by Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University.

Before it moved inland and weakened to a tropical depression, Laura caused considerable damage to coastal communities in Louisiana and Texas. The storm tore roofs off buildings, ripped streetlamps out of concrete, and shattered windows. It even toppled a Confederate monument in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The before-and-after photos below were taken from space and reveal the extensive damage Laura caused in Lake Charles and Cameron. Swipe back and forth to compare.

In Cameron, Hurricane Laura wrecked buildings and flooded fields.

The storm flooded entire roads in the area.

As it moved inland, Laura barreled through Lake Charles, breaking apart apartment-building roofs on West McNeese Street.

At the Lake Charles Regional Airport, the hurricane scattered debris and decimated most of the buildings.

Here’s a closer look at the Lake Charles Airport.

Homes near the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital were also damaged and saw power outages and water shutoffs.

The storm stripped greenery from fields and leveled homes near Flounder Drive in Lake Charles.

Laura also damaged Grand Lake High School in Lake Charles, and destroyed nearby homes.

