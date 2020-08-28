Photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm and pummelled Louisiana and Texas

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state.

Hurricane Laura touched down as a Category 4 storm and lashed Louisiana and Texas early Thursday.

In the lead-up to Laura’s arrival on the US Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Centre forecast “unsurvivable storm surge,” “destructive waves,” and “catastrophic damage.”

Photos and videos that emerged on Thursday showed widespread destruction.

Laura uprooted power lines and trees, blew roofs and windows off hotels and buildings, destroyed homes, and left cars bobbing in water-logged streets.

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm early Thursday.

It battered the coasts of Louisiana and Texas with 150 mph winds and massive storm surges, with the National Hurricane Centre tweeting just after 1 a.m. CT that “potentially catastrophic impacts will continue.”

Laura weakened while moving inland, but the weather service continued issuing warnings about heavy rain, flooding, tornadoes, “damaging winds,” and “life-threatening storm surges.”

People braved the storm to take photographs of the damage Laura was causing: mangled telecommunications towers, an RV being buffeted by strong winds, and windows of a hotel giving way.

Communication towers are completely collapsed in downtown Lake Charles, LA #lawx #HurricaneLaura pic.twitter.com/LWhT0qQtL5 — Stephen Jones (@Tornado_Steejo) August 27, 2020

Wild Facebook video from a man on Lake Charles recording the wind and rain battering his vessel. Wind indicator shows speeds maxing out over 130MPH! #lawx #HurricaneLaura2020 ????: Kyle R. pic.twitter.com/yR1qHtM6aE — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) August 27, 2020

#Laura so strong!! Pieces of the hotel are coming apart. Look at the glass coming down from above. We’re in the #eyewall now pic.twitter.com/9S4fbnvCS3 — Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) August 27, 2020

As the sun rose, others emerged from their houses to take stock of the wreckage Laura had left in its wake.

Footage on social media showed houses and cars submerged underwater; hotels and other buildings – including the Capital One Tower in Lake Charles, Louisiana – were missing roofs and windows; and signs had toppled over at debris-ridden gas stations.

Earlier damage caused by Hurricane Laura … pic.twitter.com/vAvYBbiVaH — "BOB" ???????? (@News_N_Politics) August 27, 2020

A look at the damage from Vinton, Louisiana where our crew rode out #HurricanLaura from within the eye wall. (???? @ToddKXAN ) pic.twitter.com/nZ87Es8lyA — Tom Miller (@TomMillerKXAN) August 27, 2020

A video clip showed what looked like a train that had lurched off railway tracks and toppled over on its side amid the powerful storm.

Elsewhere, homes had been gutted by high winds and heavy rainfull, leaving their insides strewn on footpaths or across flooded neighbourhoods.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images A room had its roof blown off as Hurricane Laura raced through Lake Charles, Louisiana, on August 27, 2020.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson stand in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30am because of Hurricane Laura.

The monster storm flattened structures, leaving them unrecognizable.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Hurricane Laura, which touched down as a Category 4 storm, destroyed buildings in Louisiana.

Trees were uprooted and billboards were shredded.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Hurricane Laura hit with powerful winds, causing extensive damage in Louisiana.

Downed powerlines created a safety hazard while hundreds of thousands were left in the dark.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images A street is strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Laura caused a mess and was scary but I’m OK. A cypress tree fell on my corner and knocked down the lines – so no power here since 3 am. Glad to be safe with little damage. #HurricaneLaura2020 pic.twitter.com/Bb1N5di6Vg — Casey Ardoin (@Casey_Ardoin) August 27, 2020

The rain and storm surge left streets water-logged.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images Flooding caused by Hurricane Laura on August 27, 2020 in Sabine Pass, Texas. The Category 4 storm brought rain and high winds to the eastern part of the state.

ELLIE CHERRYHOMES/AFP via Getty Images Tidal flooding from Hurricane Laura is seen in downtown Galveston, Texas on August 27, 2020

The force of the storm also upended boats and sparked a chemical plant fire.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Smoke rises from a burning chemical plant after Hurricane Laura passes Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 27, 2020.

BREAKING: Large chemical fire & leak in Lake Charles, Louisiana amid the aftermath of #HurricaneLaura2020. Emergency services say they are not able to get to the scene at this time. pic.twitter.com/unvubixY0s — Cicada News (@cicada_news) August 27, 2020

More than half a million people were evacuated as officials in Texas and Louisiana raced to prepare for Laura. Some chose to defy the orders and stay in their homes.

“Know that it’s just you and God,” Mayor Thurman Bartie of Port Arthur, Texas, told citizens, The New York Times reported.

A sheriff’s office in Vermilion Parish, in Lousiana, had a similarly macabre message for people who didn’t leave the area. “If you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a zip-lock bag in your pocket. Praying that it does not come to this!” they wrote on Facebook.

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo Chris Johnson views destruction at his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed.

People sought help on Thursday after Laura walloped the area, but authorities couldn’t reach them due to blocked streets and flooding, per the Associated Press.

WARNING: The water is full of toxic chemicals, life threatening debris, & dangerous animals—including alligators. ????????Please stay out of the water???????? A video from Lafayette, Louisiana, posted on Snapchat.#HurricaneLaura2020 pic.twitter.com/PIURPXTcLo — Arctic Friend (@FriendEden100) August 27, 2020

A reporter travelling to Port Arthur, Texas, filmed long lines of ambulances and first responders rushing to different places where people needed help.

Here’s a better shot of the line of first responders. It has to be 100 or more, we can’t even see the beginning of the line. Truly remarkable and always thank you, thank you, thank you to our first responders. In awe right now. #abc13 #HurricaneLaura2020 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/OExEygBejY — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) August 27, 2020

Laura’s forceful winds even managed to knock over a Confederate “Defender’s Monument” in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

My dad sent me some pics of the South’s Defenders monument in Downtown Lake Charles post-Laura and… I think some people may be happy about this. #HurricanLaura #HurricaneLaura2020 #Louisiana #lakecharleslouisiana #LakeCharles pic.twitter.com/dzHd5dSwNH — Andrew Beam (@dancemachine48) August 27, 2020

