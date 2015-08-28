This infographic shows how Hurricane Katrina led to genius engineering innovations

The failures of New Orleans’ hurricane protection systems became brutally apparent once Katrina hit.

Levees breached, floodwalls collapsed.

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the natural (and man-made) disaster, and a lot has changed in how communities protect themselves from the indifferent powers of Mother Earth.

Thankfully, engineers have learned their lesson.

To celebrate the breakthroughs that came after Katrina, Ohio University’s Online Master of Science in Civil Engineering Program put together the below infographic.

