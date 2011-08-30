Hurricane Katia Is Now Forming Over The Atlantic

Photo: Weather Channel

Tropical depression 12 is working its way into a hurricane today and is expected to be anointed a proper name later this week.According to The Weather Channel Katia will be the “K” storm to follow 2005 Hurricane Katrina.



From 1953 to 1979 hurricanes were named only after women, but men’s names were added to the rotation in 1979. Particularly devastating hurricanes like Katrina, often have their names stricken from the list completely.

Looking like a classic “Cape Verde” storm, Katia could reach landfall in the Leeward Islands around labour day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.