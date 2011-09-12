Brits Brace Themselves For Hurricane

The UK braces for strong winds and heavy rain

Photo: Mikecolvin82 via Flickr

Northern parts of the United Kingdom are bracing to feel the wrath Hurricane Katia’s tail, reports the Guardian.The incoming storm has already caused highway closures and now the UK’s Met Office has issued a rare nationwide warning as gusts of up to 70 mph are expected to hit the north of the country.



Katia has already left 4,000 homes in Ireland without power. One local news source has posted pictures of large, violent waves hitting the coast of Wales.

Even in the South of England, the storm is expected to produce gusts of 50 mph.

“Winds are strengthening, currently meaning 55 mph with a recent gust of 82 mph at Capel Curig in the mountains of North Wales,” said the Met Office. “Elsewhere winds are currently gusting 40 to 50 mph, with further strengthening expected across some northern areas through today.”

