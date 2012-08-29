See How The Gulf Coast Is Preparing For Hurricane Isaac

Tropical Storm Isaac was officially declared a hurricane Tuesday morning, reaching wind speeds of 75 mph. Americans are taking serious precautions as the storm closes in on the Gulf Coast, one day before the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.



The big, slow-moving storm is more than 350 miles wide. It’s expected to wreak havoc on the South, including New Orleans.

We found these photos posted to Twitter in cities like New Orleans, Orlando and Biloxi, Mississippi. They show the beginnings of dark storm clouds and flooding. Some also show how Americans are preparing for the storm.

Even Olympian Lolo Jones went to the store to hunt for supplies and found the aisles pretty much empty.

