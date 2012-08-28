That Terrifying Photo Of Tropical Storm Isaac Is A Fake

This photo, which appears to show Tropical Storm Isaac barreling toward the Gulf Coast, is making its rounds on Twitter.



Don’t be fooled.

According to the Bay News 9 the photo is a fake and has been used to illustrate many extreme weather events in the past.

From the station’s meteorologist Josh Linker:

“It is a Photoshopped picture of a supercell thunderstorm that seems to pop up with a new foreground every time there is a hurricane threat anywhere.”

