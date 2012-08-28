That Terrifying Photo Of Tropical Storm Isaac Is A Fake

Dina Spector, Tony Manfred

This photo, which appears to show Tropical Storm Isaac barreling toward the Gulf Coast, is making its rounds on Twitter

Don’t be fooled. 

According to the Bay News 9 the photo is a fake and has been used to illustrate many extreme weather events in the past.  

From the station’s meteorologist Josh Linker:

“It is a Photoshopped picture of a supercell thunderstorm that seems to pop up with a new foreground every time there is a hurricane threat anywhere.”

Fake Hurricane

