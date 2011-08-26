WEATHER PORN: Check Out A Bunch Of Reporters Get Knocked Down And Blown Away In These Insane Weather Reports

There is nothing the news loves more than severe weather.



As the East Coast gears up to face down Hurricane Irene — possibly the worst hurricane to hit our shores in 40 years — the local networks have already carted out their apocalyptic Irene logos in preparation for what looks to be a very wet and windy weekend.

To prepare for this weekend’s hit from Hurricane Irene, we took a look at wild weather reports past.

Who doesn’t love some good weather porn.

That said, extreme weather reporting is dangerous business as any of these reporters can tell you. Geez. They will not disappoint.

Behold Geraldo Rivera almost get swept out to sea. Al Roker get knocked down (‘I wish I had my fat back’). A brave weather reporter land in the bushes, and a fierce weather girl nearly fly off the roof of a condo. That’s not all.

Get a whole new perspective on Al Roker below. See the rest below that.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

