Hurricane Irene: The Collaborative Spotify Playlist

Hurricane Irene will unleash high winds, rain, and flooding on the northeast this weekend, and we’ve been hurrying to prepare for it — but not by doing anything silly like boarding up our windows or stockpiling food. As usual, we’re more concerned about what music we’ll listen to when it all goes down.

To that end, we’ve been working on a collaborative playlist on Spotify to help weather this storm. If you have Spotify, you can help us build this into the perfect Hurricane Irene playlist, and then, when the rain comes, we’ll all have something to listen to.

Listen and contribute to the Hurricane Irene Collaborative Spotify Playlist.

Also, we’ve realised another benefit of paying for a music subscription: It lets you cache playlists to stuff that runs on batteries.

(Image courtesy of nyc.gov)

