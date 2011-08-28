From Whole Foods To Sex Shops In Times Square: What Hurricane Irene Did To Business In New York City

Photo: Dan Nguyen via Flickr

This nearly-last weekend of summer is usually a big one for New York City’s $31 billion tourism industry. But Hurricane Irene has changed all that.



Now that nearly 400,000 New Yorkers have been asked to evacuate, and the rest stayed inside as the transportation system ground to a halt, the landscape looks quite different.

We took a look at what businesses decided to stay open, which ones offered employees car services, and what New Yorkers prioritise before disaster strikes.

