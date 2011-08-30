Dennis Crowley's Great Hurricane Irene Adventure

Photo: DPstyles via Flickr
If you follow Dennis Crowley, the founder of Foursquare, on Twitter, you know he was intrigued by Hurricane Irene.He and his friends decided to live blog the storm. They starting at a Zone B evacuation party on Friday and ended puddle jumping in the park on Sunday.
We compiled videos and pictures Crowley put together about his Hurricane Irene experience.
On Saturday morning, Dennis went to check on his car, and was pleasantly surprised by all of the available parking spots.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.