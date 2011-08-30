Dennis Crowley's Great Hurricane Irene Adventure

Alyson Shontell
dennis irene

Photo: DPstyles via Flickr

If you follow Dennis Crowley, the founder of Foursquare, on Twitter, you know he was intrigued by Hurricane Irene.He and his friends decided to live blog the storm. They starting at a Zone B evacuation party on Friday and ended puddle jumping in the park on Sunday.

We compiled videos and pictures Crowley put together about his Hurricane Irene experience.

Dennis and friends began the weekend at an Evacuation Zone party.

On Saturday morning, Dennis went to check on his car, and was pleasantly surprised by all of the available parking spots.

But he found his car had a leak! Bad pre-hurricane news.

His ladyfriend Chelsa helped him board up all his windows in preparation for the storm.

Even later: Dennis reported live from his hurricane hideout.

The news was projected on the wall in front of Crowley's couch.

One person was awake, checking on Threat Level Orange.

Three other leaks reared their ugly heads. Crowley considered evacuating.

At 10 AM the next day, Dennis and his team ventured out to explore the damage.

Soon, they stumbled upon some big puddles in East River Park.

It was a perfect time to put their wellies to the test.

