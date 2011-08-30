Dennis Crowley's Great Hurricane Irene Adventure

Photo: DPstyles via Flickr

If you follow Dennis Crowley, the founder of Foursquare, on Twitter, you know he was intrigued by Hurricane Irene.He and his friends decided to live blog the storm. They starting at a Zone B evacuation party on Friday and ended puddle jumping in the park on Sunday.



We compiled videos and pictures Crowley put together about his Hurricane Irene experience.

