Check Out The Insurance Companies With Greatest Exposure To IRENE

As Hurricane Irene’s blustering winds and torrential rain storms make its way up the eastern seaboard, several things come to mind.

“Do I have batteries, enough canned goods, or even enough DVDs to keep me entertained?” While these are important considerations, many others are holding onto a deeper set of concerns: “What if my window blows out, my basement floods, or a tree lands on my roof?”

Good questions! And it is with that in mind that we present a list of the insurance companies with exposure to Hurricane Irene.

Given that hurricanes rarely hit the Northeast coast with the force expected of Irene, the damage it can cause is more speculation than expectation. And, unlike the season veterans down in Florida, NE coasters are a bit out of their element, and likely less prepared than their southern neighbours.

To quantify the insurance companies involved, we borrow from Steve Smith, who reports in Minyanville:

“There are some names that will be in the eye of the storm and have potentially the greatest exposure. In the property and casualty (P&C) sector, these include: Allstate (ALL), travellers (TRV) and Chubb (CB) with, in descending order, an estimated $800 million, $600 million and $400 million for a $1.8 billion of the estimated $4 billion insurance cost.

In the reinsurance sector, names include Arch Capital (ACGL) Aspen (AHL) and Transatlantic (TRH), all with about $300 million in estimated exposure. The economic cost is estimated at around $13 billion, which will place as the second (albeit distant) costliest storm in U.S. history.”

Let’s take a closer look at these names:

1. The travellers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Market cap of $20.10B. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.65), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -6.61% below its SMA20, -12.99% below its SMA50, and -15.94% below its SMA200. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 14.71%.

2. The Chubb Corporation (CB): Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Market cap of $16.77B. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.49), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. Might be undervalued at current levels, with a PEG ratio at 0.92, and P/FCF ratio at 9.91. The stock has gained 12.63% over the last year.

3. The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Market cap of $12.62B. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -5.33% below its SMA20, -13.05% below its SMA50, and -19.65% below its SMA200. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 11.58%.

4. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Market cap of $4.27B. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.46), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. Might be undervalued at current levels, with a PEG ratio at 0.89, and P/FCF ratio at 5.23. The stock has gained 22.1% over the last year.

5. Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE): Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Market cap of $4.13B. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.51), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock has lost 1.59% over the last year.

6. Transatlantic Holdings Inc. (TRH): Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Market cap of $3.04B. The stock has gained 3.67% over the last year.

7. Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (AHL): Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Market cap of $1.63B. Relatively low correlation to the market (beta = 0.62), which may be appealing to risk averse investors. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -7.18% below its SMA20, -9.7% below its SMA50, and -16.21% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 7.42% over the last week.

