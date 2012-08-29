New York MTA Submits $65 Million Bill For Hurricane Irene Damage

Photo: ap

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is submitting claims to insurers and the federal government to recover $65 million in losses it suffered during Hurricane Irene last year.The MTA says winds and floods caused by the hurricane damaged its regional transit infrastructure.



Certain lines were hit by intense washouts and mudslides during the hurricane.

MTA officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency and insurers are both expected to reimburse the transportation agency.

Insurers are reviewing the claims and already made a $5 million advance payment.

The MTA prepared for the storm by relocating subway and bus fleets away from areas prone to flooding.

Hurricane Irene hit the eastern U.S. one year ago. It caused more than $1.3 billion worth of damage in New York state.

