WORST CASE SCENARIO: Here's Everything Hurricane Irene Is Capable Of

Traffic jams and increased gas prices have already started as east coast residents flee Hurricane Irene.



The storm is supposed to hit North Carolina tomorrow and swirl up the coast beyond Boston this weekend.

Although Irene has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, that still could mean 100 mph winds.

Obama says this could be a “historic hurricane.”

Bill Read of the National Hurricane centre says, “I would prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

What exactly is the worst?

