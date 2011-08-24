VIDEO: Irene From Space As It Hurtles Toward The U.S.

Sweeping the northern coast of the Dominican Republic Tuesday Hurricane Irene is heading west-northwest, on target to hit the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.



According to The Miami Herald, as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Irene had sustained winds of 100 mph placing it firmly in the Category 2 class of hurricane.

Gathering speed throughout the week the storm is expected to hold wind speeds of 135 mph Thursday when it hits U.S. waters.

More than one million people were without power in Puerto Rico Monday night and Richard Branson’s Virgin Islands estate went up in flames after being struck by lightning caused by the storm.

The most recent computer modelling trends show an increased risk of Irene hitting the Carolinas and a decreasing threat for Florida.

Check out video from the space station that shows Irene’s immensity.

