Hurricane Ike Shuts Down BP's Gulf Operations

If OPECs negligible trim of oil output couldn’t stop the drop in oil prices, maybe this will:



Reuters: BP Plc said on Wednesday its U.S. Gulf of Mexico production was shut and all workers had been evacuated from offshore platforms due to the threat from Hurricane Ike. BP had said on Tuesday it was working towards a complete shutdown of offshore operations as it pulled workers from the Gulf ahead of the hurricane.

