Photos and videos show the initial damage and flooding Hurricane Ida is bringing to Louisiana

Weather forecasters project that Hurricane Ida will be destructive for the Gulf Coast region of the United States.
The Category 4 storm made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area.
Already, videos and photos show the initial destruction Ida is bringing to the area.
Hurricane Ida has moved steadily northwest since making landfall early Sunday afternoon. The storm continues to have a well-defined eye and established bands of rain, according to the National Weather Service’s 10 p.m. CDT update.
All of New Orleans and several parts of southern Louisiana will remain without power through the night.
Large portions of southern Louisiana are without power due to Hurricane Ida, according to reports from power company Entergy, and individuals in the hardest hit areas could be without power for weeks.
Entergy has provided backup generation to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board (NOSWB), which is using self-generated power sources and backup generators to drain stormwater and pump drinking water into the city, according to NOSWB tweets.
Hurricane Ida’s eyewall is currently moving over Galliano and Golden Meadow, WDSU reported. Strong winds blew the roof off of general medical and surgical facility Lady of the Sea General Hospital, WDSU reporter Christina Watkins tweeted.
Galliano is located off of the Bayou Lafourche in southern Louisiana. The Lafource Parish Sheriff’s Office said that 911 and the office’s phone lines are down, according to a tweet from the office.
A video posted to social media shows destruction in the French Quarter of the city:
The New Orleans area faces a high risk of experiencing flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of Mississippi can expect moderate flash flooding.
Earlier Sunday ahead of landfall, the National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a stern warning to residents: “Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!”
Evacuations continue in New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana.
Because of rough conditions like flooding, some services have paused their operations.
Emergency Medical Services, for example, are not currently running because of “dangerous winds” in New Orleans.
