Photos and videos show the initial damage and flooding Hurricane Ida is bringing to Louisiana

Yelena Dzhanova,Morgan Keith
A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
  • Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday and is now ripping through the Gulf Coast region.
  • The Category 4 storm has already brought considerable damage – mainly in Louisiana.
  • Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana hard 16 years ago and the state’s likely to face the brunt of Ida’s destruction.
Weather forecasters project that Hurricane Ida will be destructive for the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

The Category 4 storm made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area.

Already, videos and photos show the initial destruction Ida is bringing to the area.

Despite being on land for several hours, National Weather Service says Ida is still a ‘very well organized hurricane’

Hurricane Ida has moved steadily northwest since making landfall early Sunday afternoon. The storm continues to have a well-defined eye and established bands of rain, according to the National Weather Service’s 10 p.m. CDT update.

All of New Orleans and several parts of southern Louisiana will remain without power through the night.

New Orleans and other parts of Southern Louisiana are without power

Large portions of southern Louisiana are without power due to Hurricane Ida, according to reports from power company Entergy, and individuals in the hardest hit areas could be without power for weeks.

Entergy has provided backup generation to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board (NOSWB), which is using self-generated power sources and backup generators to drain stormwater and pump drinking water into the city, according to NOSWB tweets.

 

Ida’s strong winds ripped the roof off of a southern Louisiana hospital

Hurricane Ida’s eyewall is currently moving over Galliano and Golden Meadow, WDSU reported. Strong winds blew the roof off of general medical and surgical facility Lady of the Sea General Hospital, WDSU reporter Christina Watkins tweeted.

Galliano is located off of the Bayou Lafourche in southern Louisiana. The Lafource Parish Sheriff’s Office said that 911 and the office’s phone lines are down, according to a tweet from the office.

Strong gusts of wind destroyed a section of a roof in New Orleans.
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quaeter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans.
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quaeter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. AP Photo/Eric Gay
An Associated Press photographer captured a section of a roof that Hurricane Ida tore off in New Orleans.

A video posted to social media shows destruction in the French Quarter of the city:

 

Officials advised residents to evacuate some waterfront areas and to seek shelter inside.
Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss.
Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. AP Photo/Steve Helber
The National Hurricane Center forecasted the storm surge could reach up to 16 feet from Port Fourchon, Louisiana — where the storm made landfall — and the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Dramatic waves lashed the shores of Louisiana.
Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., August 29, 2021
Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., August 29, 2021 Michael DeMocker/USA TODAY Network via REUTERS
Ida reached Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241km/h).

The New Orleans area faces a high risk of experiencing flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. Parts of Mississippi can expect moderate flash flooding.

Even winds between 70 and 80 mph (129km/h) looked intense.

Earlier Sunday ahead of landfall, the National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a stern warning to residents: “Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!”

Evacuations continue in New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana.

A major US highway flooded in Louisiana.

Because of rough conditions like flooding, some services have paused their operations.

Emergency Medical Services, for example, are not currently running because of “dangerous winds” in New Orleans.

This striking video shows flooding and violent waves crashing against and into buildings on an island south of New Orleans.

 

Ida flooded a fire station in southeast Louisiana.

 