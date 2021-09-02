PHOTOS: We waded into parts of Philadelphia that are underwater after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region

Firefighters deployed a motorboat in Center City.

Long-time residents said they have never seen such flooding.

The Vine Street Expressway is normally jammed with traffic.

The highway is a major artery that cuts through the center of Philadelphia.

The floodwater was at least 10 feet (3.05m) high.

Exit ramps were lined with stalled cars.

Flooding was worse closer to the Schuylkill River.

The flash flooding was accompanied by several tornadoes in the area.

It’s not yet clear when the highway will reopen.

The Vine Street Expressway connects to several major highways.

Parts of the expressway looked like a river itself.

Floodwaters destroyed cars at several apartment buildings.

In some cases, the water rushed in before owners could act.

Firefighters were working to clear streets in Center City.

Flooding was particularly bad near Arch Street and 22nd.

Flooding blocked access to buildings in Center City.

Dozens of cars around the city were at least partially submerged.

Firefighters worked all morning to clear the streets.

First-responders deployed a special operations unit.

Floodwaters were several feet high in parts of Center City.

The water forced Center City to establish detours that stretched along several blocks in the area.

Some residents tried to access their flooded vehicles.

The floodwaters appeared to cause some property damage.