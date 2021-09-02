Search

PHOTOS: We waded into parts of Philadelphia that are underwater after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region

Charles Davis
Flooding in Philadelphia
The flooding in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from Hurricane Ida’s remnants, seen here on Wednesday, September 2, shut down a major highway in the city. Charles Davis/Insider
  • Ida dumped rain across the Northeast on Wednesday, causing major flooding from NYC to Philadelphia.
  • Areas of New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts were drenched with nine inches, NOAA said.
  • Insider waded into Philadelphia to capture the aftermath.
  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.
Firefighters deployed a motorboat in Center City.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Long-time residents said they have never seen such flooding.
Flooding in Philadelphia
The Vine Street Expressway is normally jammed with traffic.
Flooding in Philadelphia
The highway is a major artery that cuts through the center of Philadelphia.
Flooding in Philadelphia
The floodwater was at least 10 feet (3.05m) high.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Exit ramps were lined with stalled cars.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Flooding was worse closer to the Schuylkill River.
Flooding in Philadelphia
The flash flooding was accompanied by several tornadoes in the area.
Flooding in Philadelphia
It’s not yet clear when the highway will reopen.
Flooding in Philadelphia
The Vine Street Expressway connects to several major highways.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Parts of the expressway looked like a river itself.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Floodwaters destroyed cars at several apartment buildings.
Flooding in Philadelphia
In some cases, the water rushed in before owners could act.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Firefighters were working to clear streets in Center City.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Flooding was particularly bad near Arch Street and 22nd.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Flooding blocked access to buildings in Center City.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Dozens of cars around the city were at least partially submerged.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Firefighters worked all morning to clear the streets.
Flooding in Philadelphia
First-responders deployed a special operations unit.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Floodwaters were several feet high in parts of Center City.
Flooding in Philadelphia
The water forced Center City to establish detours that stretched along several blocks in the area.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Some residents tried to access their flooded vehicles.
Flooding in Philadelphia
The floodwaters appeared to cause some property damage.
Flooding in Philadelphia
Several contiguous blocks were underwater west of City Hall.
Flooding in Philadelphia
About the Author
Charles Davis