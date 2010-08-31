Big Satellite Picture Of The Hurricanes Brewing In The Atlantic

In case you wanted to get a bigger picture of the storm that’s going to ruin your weekend (Earl) and the tropical storm that may destroy the weekend after that, check out this satellite image that’s NASA’s picture of the day.



From NASA:

The current Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite GOES-13 captured this image of Hurricane Danielle heading for the north Atlantic (top centre), Hurricane Earl with a visible eye hitting the Leeward Islands (left bottom) and a developing tropical depression 8 (lower right) at 1:45 p.m. EDT on Aug. 30.

Click to enlarge

Photo: NASA

