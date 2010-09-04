Breathtaking Photos Of Hurricane Earl From Space

NASA has posted beautiful photos of Hurricane Earl over the North Atlantic. This pretty storm monster is about to ruin your labour Day weekend. See more amazing photos of the storm >



Photo: NASA MSFC

See more amazing photos of the storm >

30 Aug. 2010 –– Photographed by an Expedition 24 crew member on the International Space Station, this is an oblique view of the eye (centre) of Hurricane Earl (at this time a category 4 but later downgraded to a category 3), centered just north of the Virgin Islands near 19.3 north latitude and 64.7 west longitude packing 115-kilometer winds. The photo was taken with a digital still camera using a 50mm lens.

Astronaut Douglas Wheelock aboard the International Space Station (ISS) caught this image of the eye of the storm as the ISS flew over Hurricane Earl just to the east on Sept. 3. Wheelock noted that it looks like magnificent chaos from up there on the Space Station and called it incredibly breathtaking.

Credit: NASA, Douglas Wheelock (30 Aug. 2010) --- Photographed by an Expedition 24 crew member on the International Space Station, this is an oblique view of the eye (just above centre frame) of Hurricane Earl (at this time a category 4 but later downgraded to a category 3), centered just north of the Virgin Islands near 19.3 north latitude and 64.7 west longitude packing 115-kilometer winds. The photo was taken with a digital still camera using a 35mm lens. (30 Aug. 2010) ---- Photographed by an Expedition 24 crew member on the International Space Station, this is an oblique view that shows the eye (just left of centre) of Hurricane Earl (at this time a category 4 but later downgraded to a category 3), centered just north of the Virgin Islands near 19.3 north latitude and 64.7 west longitude packing 115-kilometer winds. A Russian Soyuz vehicle is docked to the station (foreground). The photo was taken with a digital still camera using a 55mm lens. Hurricane Earl, as seen from a high-definition camera aboard NASA's Global Hawk uninhabited aerial vehicle on Sept. 2. Image credit: NASA-JPL/DFRC Want to see more natural disasters in action? Check Out Photos Of The Giant Volcano Wreaking Havoc In Indonesia >

