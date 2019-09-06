Heartwarming ways people are helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images People gather donations for Hurricane Dorian relief at Christ Episcopal Church in Miami, Florida.

Ordinary citizens are stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen is feeding thousands of people in the Bahamas.

An unnamed man in Florida spent nearly $US50,000 to buy 100 generators and supplies from Costco.

A 6-year-old boy used the money he saved for a Disney World trip to buy food for evacuees passing through his town.

A 4-year-old boy donated the contents of his piggy bank to buy toys for kids in the Bahamas.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hurricane Dorian continues to wreak havoc with flash floods, tornadoes, and power outages along the southeastern US coast.

Over 240,000 people have lost power in South Carolina, with over 10,000 more power outages in North Carolina and Georgia. The hurricane killed at least 23 people in the Bahamas, and the death toll is expected to rise.

But amid the destructive storm, ordinary people are doing what they can to aid relief efforts.

Here are four heartwarming examples of kindness amid the desolation.

Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen is feeding thousands of people in the Bahamas

Jose Jimenez/Getty Images Chef José Andrés in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Chef José Andrés is known for pitching in and providing meals during disasters and other times of need. He fed residents of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and prepared free meals for furloughed workers during the 2019 government shutdown.

Andrés is back on the ground in the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian, planning to provide around 10,000 meals to people displaced by the storm, according to CNN.

Read more: Celebrity chef José Andrés is providing ‘restaurant-quality meals’ to more than 10,000 people a day in the wake of Hurricane Dorian

An unnamed man in Florida spent nearly $US50,000 to buy 100 generators and supplies for the Bahamas

A Florida man who wished to remain anonymous bought $US49,285.70 worth of supplies at a Costco in Jacksonville on Wednesday, including 100 generators, food, coffee, and other household goods to be shipped to the Bahamas, CNN reported.

“It’s important that we help each other out,” the man told CNN. “It’s better than just sitting there. You see a need and you fill it.”

Alec Sprague uploaded photos on Facebook of the man making the Costco purchase. “All I could do was shake his hand and thank him,” Sprague wrote in the post. “There still are good people in the world!”

Read more: A man in Florida spent $US50,000 at Costco on 100 generators and supplies for the Bahamas

A 6-year-old boy used the money he saved for a Disney World trip to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Jermaine Bell of South Carolina used his Disney World savings to buy hot dogs, chips, and water to pass out to people evacuating their homes due to Hurricane Dorian.

Bell stood on the side of Highway 125 in Allendale with his grandmother holding handwritten signs reading “Dorian evacuees: free hot dogs and water.” According to WJBF, he served almost 100 evacuees.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give,” Bell told WJBF.

Read more: A 6-year-old boy used the money he saved for a Disney World trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees

A 4-year-old boy donated the contents of his piggy bank to buy toys for kids in the Bahamas

????HAPPY TEARS! 4 year old Andrew Dedrick came by Hubbard Radio studios to donate his piggy bank. His mom told me he’s been watching the news and he wanted to buy toys for kids in the Bahamas. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/axBm5KGMBv — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) September 4, 2019

At a donation drive in West Palm Beach for Hurricane Dorian victims, 4-year-old Andrew Dedrick donated his whole piggy bank, saying that he wanted to buy new toys for children in the Bahamas affected by the storm. WPTV reporter Janny Rodriguez caught the sweet moment on video and shared it to Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.