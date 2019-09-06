A blind father in the Bahamas waded to safety with his severely disabled adult son on his shoulders in a miracle escape from Hurricane Dorian

AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

A blind man in the Bahamas carried his severely disabled son to safety on his shoulders through deep water after Hurricane Dorian made landfall on Sunday in Abaco, the Bahamas.

Brent Lowe and his 24-year-old son, who suffers from cerebral palsy, were sheltering in his bathroom when the roof was blown off, and they were forced to move to another house.

The miraculous survival story, first reported by The New York Times, comes in the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm and as of Friday morning is bringing severe weather conditions to South Carolina in the US.

Brent Lowe, a 49-year-old man who is blind, was forced to wade to safety carrying his adult son on his shoulders as they escaped from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian as it pummelled the Bahamas.

According to a report by The New York Times, Lowe and his son were part of a group of eight people sheltering from the storm in his bathroom as it first made landfall in Abaco on Sunday.

As the storm made landfall on Sunday, the roof of the bathroom was blown off and the men, as well as six others, were forced to wade through deep water to the next house still standing.

Lowe said his son, who was not named, is 24 years old and suffers from a severe form of cerebral palsy, a lifelong motor illness that affects a person’s movement and co-ordination.

He is unable to walk unassisted as a result of his condition, so his father carried him on his shoulders.

Lowe told the New York Times the water came up to his chin. “It was scary, so scary,” he said.

Among the group sheltering in Lowe’s house were two children and other neighbours whose own homes had been destroyed by the storm.



Photo’s show the mangled aeroplanes and buildings at Grand Bahama airport that Hurricane Dorian left behind.



Dante Carrer/Reuters Damage at the Abaco Beach Resort during the eye of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 1, 2019.

Lowe was evacuated to the Bahamian capital Nassau on Tuesday to receive dialysis treatment. His son remains in Abaco in the care of a relative.



Photos show the destruction Hurricane Dorian has caused in the Bahamas from a punishing storm surge, up to 30 inches of rain, and 185 mph winds.



As of Friday morning, Hurricane Dorian is a Category 1 storm. It is now causing severe weather conditions in parts of the US including South Carolina.

