Here's The Hurricane That Could Rain On The East Coast's July 4th Weekend

Tropical storm Arthur, the first named storm of the 2014 hurricane season, is about to hit North Carolina and is threatening to ruin some of the East Coasts’ July 4th plans.

According to the AP:

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Wednesday were near 60 mph (95 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Arthur was expected to strengthen and become a hurricane by Thursday.

Reid Weisman, an American astronaut currently on the International Space Station, tweeted out a picture of the storm with the caption: “Just flew over TS #Arthur — hoping it heads to sea. Looks mean.”

Here’s the full size image:

