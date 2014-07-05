Hurricane Arthur Closes Beaches As It Moves Up The Coast

Hurricane Arthur made landfall Thursday night in the Outer Banks of North Carolina as a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday night — the biggest storm to make landfall since Ike in 2008. It will bring rain and strong winds to the East coast today and tomorrow.

And keep in mind, even if the weather is nice in your area, dangerous rip currents could be lurking in the water, so be careful when visiting the beach until Sunday. New Jersey beaches have been closed because of the threat, according to Marc Franz. There’s a high and very dangerous rip current threat today from New Jersey to Maine.

Here’s everything you need to know about the storm, with help from Director of Meteorology and hurricane expert Dr. Jeff Masters at Wunderground.com.

Friday

Since making landfall the storm has weakened slightly to a category 1. It will continue to weaken, but is expected to pass off the Delaware and New Jersey coasts today, according to NOAA. Heavy rains will drop one to two inches per hour.

Masters told Business Insider that 4 to 5 foot waves will begin to pound the Massachusetts Coast on Friday night as Arthur heads towards Nova Scotia, Canada.

Cape Cod and Nantucket may be affected by tropical storm force winds late Friday through early Saturday morning. There are flash flood warnings all long areas of the East coast, as well as Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches. Check weather.gov for the latest watches and warnings in your area.

Saturday

By Saturday, strong winds, heavy rain, and some storm surge are expected in Nova Scotia.

Most the US East Coast should be clear by then, with the exception of some lingering rain and gusty winds in New England. Maybe we should all postpone our BBQs until then?

BEWARE, though,since rip currents will still be a big problem, even though it will be nicer out.

