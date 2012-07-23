US

Top Viral Videos Of The Week: This Hurdler's Warm-Up Dance Is Absolutely Mesmerizing

William Wei
michelle jenneke

Michelle Jenneke mesmerized the world this week when a video of her pre-race dance warm-up went viral. 

Our very own Sports Page editor Leah Goldman sums up perfectly why this video turned viral:

“While other hurdlers are stretching, Jenneke is bouncing around, dancing. Oh, she’s also very pretty.”

Videos of Jenneke dominated the Internet this week, so it shouldn’t came as a surprise that *spoiler alert* her pre-race dance routine tops this week’s list of most watched YouTube videos.

Watch Michelle Jenneke’s mesmerizing pre-race dance and find out what other videos made this week’s top 10 list.

10. The Nexus 7 is the hardest gadget to unbox

9. A cat falls for an illusion

8. Tiny kitten vs. big doberman pinscher

7. League of Legends gamers wanted to know everything about the 'Widowmaker'

6. Thomas Jane revives his role as the Punisher in this ultra-violent 10-minute short

5. A viral ad for a local search engine in Nigeria

4. The Yogscast reduce their carbon footprint in Minecraft

3. A Justin Bieber look-alike trolls a crowd of fans waiting outside the real Justin Bieber's hotel

2. The Yogscast strike twice on this week's list

1. Hurdler Michelle Jenneke's pre-race dance warm-up captivated the Internet

