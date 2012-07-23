Top Viral Videos Of The Week: This Hurdler's Warm-Up Dance Is Absolutely Mesmerizing

Michelle Jenneke mesmerized the world this week when a video of her pre-race dance warm-up went viral.



Our very own Sports Page editor Leah Goldman sums up perfectly why this video turned viral:

“While other hurdlers are stretching, Jenneke is bouncing around, dancing. Oh, she’s also very pretty.”

Videos of Jenneke dominated the Internet this week, so it shouldn’t came as a surprise that *spoiler alert* her pre-race dance routine tops this week’s list of most watched YouTube videos.

Watch Michelle Jenneke’s mesmerizing pre-race dance and find out what other videos made this week’s top 10 list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.