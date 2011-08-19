BANKSHOT: Huntsman Attacks Romney Through Perry

Former Utah Gov. and 2012 presidential candidate Jon Huntsman used Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s statements saying he does not believe in evolution and global warming to attack his rival for mainstream GOP support, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.



In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Huntsman wrote “To be clear. I believe in evolution and trust scientists on global warming. Call me crazy.”

Spokesman Tim Miller told Business Insider that Huntsman “is positioning himself as he always has — as a truth-teller.”

“Voters are looking for an authentic conservative,” Miller said, saying Huntsman cut taxes, is pro-life. “But he also believes in civil unions, and in the scientific validity of global warming. He’s not going to shy away from those beliefs in an attempt to pander for votes.”

“That’s certainly what Governor Romney did last time around — with his finger in the wind,” he added.

Miller said Huntsman respects Perry’s views, but “he wanted to make it clear what his position is.”

Romney was criticised in the 2008 campaign for flip-flopping on abortion and global warming, among other issues.

