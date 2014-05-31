HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Jon Huntsman Sr. Cuts Another $US10 Million Off The Price Of His Awesome Utah Ski Chalet

This beautiful Park City, Utah, log cabinbelongs to the billionaire father of onetime presidential hopeful, Jon Huntsman.

But Jon Huntsman Sr., founder of Huntsman Corp. and a major philanthropist, is having a tough time unloading the property, which first hit the market in 2009 with a $US55 million asking price.

He’s now lowered the price on the 12-bedroom, 22,000-square-foot “chalet” to $US34 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I went a little bit overboard when I built the thing, I have to admit,” Huntsman told The WSJ.

The home, which overlooks Deer Valley, is no ordinary log cabin. It sits on 60 acres of land and has an indoor pool, a dining room that seats 20, a fitness center, room for 28 cars, and a library.

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

