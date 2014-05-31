HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Jon Huntsman Sr. Cuts Another $US10 Million Off The Price Of His Awesome Utah Ski Chalet

Julie Zeveloff
Park city utah $US49.5 million homevia Sotheby’s

This beautiful Park City, Utah, log cabinbelongs to the billionaire father of onetime presidential hopeful, Jon Huntsman.

But Jon Huntsman Sr., founder of Huntsman Corp. and a major philanthropist, is having a tough time unloading the property, which first hit the market in 2009 with a $US55 million asking price.

He’s now lowered the price on the 12-bedroom, 22,000-square-foot “chalet” to $US34 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I went a little bit overboard when I built the thing, I have to admit,” Huntsman told The WSJ.

The home, which overlooks Deer Valley, is no ordinary log cabin. It sits on 60 acres of land and has an indoor pool, a dining room that seats 20, a fitness center, room for 28 cars, and a library.

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

Welcome to the Huntsman ski house, the most expensive home for sale in Utah.

The home sits on 63 acres of land.

And sits in swanky Upper Deer Valley.

The patio glows at night. It reminds us of a restaurant.

Inside, you'll feel as if you're at a ski lodge. A very large ski lodge.

The home has high ceilings that show off the wood work.

It's three stories high.

The dining room seats 20.

Huntsman Sr. and his wife have 9 kids and 59 grandchildren, so they needed to make sure the home was big enough to fit the whole family.

The kitchen has a lot of room to spread out and cook a big feast.

We love the ceiling lights over the counter tops.

The sitting area is perfect for relaxing after a day on the slopes.

There are three fireplaces in the home.

The game room has the 'ambiance of Yellowstone National Park Lodge,' according to the listing.

The breakfast table has a great view.

Entertain at your wooden bar.

The master bedroom really makes you feel as if you're in a log cabin.

The hallways keep with the chalet theme.

The house has 16 bathrooms.

You can go swimming year round in this house.

The pool looks perfect for swimming laps.

There's also a gym.

After a work out, head to the jacuzzi to rest.

Challenge your friend to a game of one-on-one.

Huntsman Sr. built the estate from 16 separate parcels of land, according to The WSJ.

There's a stream on the property, and plenty of land to explore.

With two 'bunk rooms,' it can sleep 44.

It looks like a summer camp.

There are two garages: one that fits six cars and the one that fits 22.

Inside, there's room for all of your collectibles.

Most of the furniture in the home was custom-made, according to The WSJ.

If you like it, you're in luck: the furniture comes with the house.

Huntsman's collection of Native American artifacts, on the other hand, are not for sale.

Obviously, this place is ski in/ski out.

It's the ultimate winter getaway.

This estate also just took a huge price cut.

