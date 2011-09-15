Huntsman Names Economic Advisers, Including Morgan Stanley's John Mack

Photo: AP

The struggling presidential campaign of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman announced Wednesday that John Mack, the executive chairman of the board of Morgan Stanley, will serve the head of its Business Advisory Council.Mack, along with Nike co-founder and chairman Phil Knight, Caesars chairman, CEO, and president Gary Love man, and former U.S. Chamber of Commerce chairman Tom Bell, “will provide the campaign with counsel and advice on issues related to the economy, business and jobs,” the release said.



The prominent endorsements are surprising, given Huntsman’s weak polling numbers — and indicates that Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney still has trouble appealing to moderate business leaders. All four could potentially tap vast Wall Street and business donor networks for Huntsman — though they are not specifically in finance positions on the campaign.

In a statement Mack said “Huntsman is a serious, pragmatic leader who knows how to restore confidence and stability to the marketplace,” said Mack. “He has a proven track record of creating jobs – both in business and as governor of Utah – and we look forward to working with him to move America forward.”

Huntsman introduced a much celebrated jobs and economic growth plan last month, that would drastically restructure the nation’s tax system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.